Kaneland battles but fall short in boys basketball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 19

Boys basketball

Morris 72, Kaneland 64: At Kaneland, the Knights battled back and forth but fell in Interstate Eight Conference action.

Richmond-Burton 43, Genoa-Kingston 34: Hayden Hodgson had 13 points and Nathan Kleba scored 11 but the Cogs fell in nonconference play.

Girls basketball

Durand 35, Hiawatha 18: At Durand, Delaney Wood scored 11 points but the Hawks fell in nonconference action.

Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 28: Regan Creadon put 13 on the board but the Cogs dropped a Big Northern Conference matchup.