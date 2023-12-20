Area organizations get into holiday spirit Rockin’ Around ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb

Ozinga's Merry Mixer and Curran Contracting's Holiday Hauler were on display Dec. 12, 2023 at the ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb. (Photo Provided by Carlos Acevedo)

DeKALB – It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on DeKalb’s south side recently.

More than 20 community partners turned out for the ChicagoWest Business Center’s Rockin’ Around ChicagoWest Business Center, according to a news release.

The event aimed to celebrate and give thanks to community partners for raising donations to support the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Ozinga’s Merry Mixer and Curran Contracting’s Holiday Hauler were among the highlights from the celebration, displaying their colorful lights and playing their holiday jingles as they looped around the ChicagoWest Business Center, according to the news release.

Among those in attendance for the event were representatives from Northern Illinois Food Bank, ChicagoWest Business Center, Krusinski Construction Company, Ozinga, Curran Contracting and Northern Illinois University.