Crackel: There’s no place like Sycamore for the holidays

Coming home for the holidays has always meant spending time with family and your hometown friends.

For many, it means holiday traditions like a big backyard football game, or baking Christmas cookies with your grandma. But it also means getting out and discovering new activities to do around the place you call home.

It wouldn’t be a trip home without stopping by Elleson’s Bakery! From their homemade cookies to their famous cinnamon bread and donuts, you’ll taste Sycamore in every bite. While out and about in Sycamore you can also make it a shopping day! Whether you are buying a gift for your secret Santa, or treating yourself, Sycamore has the most unique and beautiful small businesses.

You can finish your shopping day with a movie marathon at the Sycamore Theater! They offer old classics like “Elf” and “Die Hard” to new movies like “Wonka,” and “Aquaman.” Grab your favorite popcorn and soda and get ready for a movie-filled night!

If you are the type who wants to come home and relax, Sycamore also offers a nice “treat yourself” scene. Stop by Design Nail and Spa for the perfect holiday mani/pedi. Book yourself a glowy facial at MC Beauty, or a relaxing massage at Allergies Aches & Pains. Make Empower Wellness your final stop to hydrate before the holiday madness begins!

If you find yourself needing a break from all the holiday festivities, the Sycamore Park District has a multitude of trails. You can take a stroll on the Great Western Trail and immerse yourself in Sycamore’s Winter Wonderland! If we are lucky enough to see a white Christmas you can also experience the Sycamore Park District’s Sled Hill on their Legacy Campus!

For everyone’s inner foodie, experience the vast array of restaurants and eateries in Sycamore. From holiday specials to staple menu items there is something for everyone. Not to mention, the night life in Sycamore makes for a great holiday bar hop.

No matter what you do you are bound to have a great time. After all, there’s no place like Sycamore!