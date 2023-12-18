DeKalb County agencies increase police patrols to thwart drunk driving this holiday season

DeKALB – DeKalb County area law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols this holiday season to crack down on impaired driving, authorities said.
The DeKalb and Sycamore police departments recently announced a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation to enforce the “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” campaigns for the holidays.
The campaigns will run from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, according to a news release.
Illinois law enforcement will enforce zero tolerance for drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. The campaigns ensure drivers keep the roads safe and have a happy holiday season.
Tips for drivers to remember include:
- Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation
- Report impaired drivers to the police
- Don’t let friends drive impaired
- Buckle up
The holiday enforcement campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds administered by Illinois Department of Transportation.