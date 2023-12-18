DeKalb County agencies increase police patrols to thwart drunk driving this holiday season

DeKALB – DeKalb County area law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols this holiday season to crack down on impaired driving, authorities said.

The DeKalb and Sycamore police departments recently announced a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation to enforce the “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” campaigns for the holidays.

The campaigns will run from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, according to a news release.

Illinois law enforcement will enforce zero tolerance for drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. The campaigns ensure drivers keep the roads safe and have a happy holiday season.

Tips for drivers to remember include:

Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation

Report impaired drivers to the police

Don’t let friends drive impaired

Buckle up

The holiday enforcement campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds administered by Illinois Department of Transportation.