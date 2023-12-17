Toy drive to benefit Safe Passage runs through Tuesday

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will collect donations for the Willrett Flower Company’s Toy Drive to benefit Safe Passage’s DeKalb families through Tuesday.

The toy drive will collect new and unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 18. Toys being accepted include cars, puzzle, balls, play sets, art supplies, and dolls. Donors will receive a free coupon for a Willrett Flower Company winter bouquet.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Willrett Flower Company, 302 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

For information, call 815-756-8524 or 815-517-1576 or visit northernrehabpt.com or willrettflowercompany.com.