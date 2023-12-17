Learn about dangers of plastic with 350Kishwaukee Monday

DeKALB – 350 Kishwaukee will host a meeting Monday for residents to learn about the dangers of plastic.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the meeting is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to learn about plastic’s threat to the environment and the climate crisis. Participants can also decide if the group should take plastic-related local actions or learn more about plastics. The discussion will be led by Nancy Proesel.

For information, email merylkgd@gmail.com or call 224-406-4555 or 815-758-4827.