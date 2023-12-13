Hinckley Police Department to host Toys for Tots program

Shaw Local file photo – The Hinckley Police Department will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps 2023 to host a Toys for Tots program. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley Police Department will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps 2023 to host a Toys for Tots program.

The program will accept toys for children ages infant to 17, according to a news release.

Toys for Tots requests that all toys, puzzles and games be new and unopened. No perishables or realistic weapons will be accepted.

Boxes will be available at the following locations:

Hinckley Village Hall vestibule, 720 James St., Hinckley.

Hinckley Big Rock High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

Hinckley Big Rock Elementary School, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

Hinckley Public Library, 100 Maple St., Hinckley.

Resource Bank, 280 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

Donations can be dropped off during the Village Hall’s regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the library’s normal hours Monday through Saturday, and Resource Bank’s regular business hours. Students will be able to drop items off during the school day.

For information, visit toysfortots.org/.