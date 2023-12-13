Free places to warm up this winter in DeKalb County

Shaw Local Jan. 30, 2023 file photo – DeKalb County has warming centers throughout DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa free to use and open to help all in the area looking to get out of the bitter cold. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKalb County has warming centers throughout DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa free to use and open to help all in the area looking to get out of the bitter cold.

Residents are encouraged to contact the facilities before traveling to ensure a room is available, especially during holidays and severe weather events, according to a news release.

In DeKalb

DeKalb Park District Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road. Call 815-758-6663. Weekly hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Call 815-756-9568. Hours include 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

DeKalb Salvation Army Community Center, 830 Grove St. Call 815-756-4308. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday through Sunday.

Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave. Call 815-787-6161. Hours include 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, closed Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday. Only open when temperatures are 20 degrees or lower.

Under city of DeKalb municipal code, landlords must provide residential buildings heat to maintain a room temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and at least 62 degrees at other times.

To request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering from extreme weather, call 815-748-8400.

To report inadequate heat in a residential building, call 815-748-2070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. After hours, call 815-739-0745.

In Sycamore:

Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., open 24 hours every day.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In Genoa: