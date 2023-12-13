Excelleaf marijuana dispensary holds grand opening with DeKalb chamber

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Excelleaf Dispensary's grand opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Excelleaf Dispensary’s grand opening and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Dec. 1, according to a news release.

Excelleaf Dispensary, 305 E. Locust St., DeKalb, provides quality care and helps customers embrace cannabis as part of a healthy lifestyle.

For information, visit excelleaf.com or call 331-223-9688.