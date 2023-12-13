DeKalb 1991 high school grad, late Iraq veteran honored with memorial scholarship

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announce the creation of the Brian D. Slavenas Memorial Scholarship Fund, meant to aid DeKalb County students studying music.

The fund honors Brian D. Slavenas, a DeKalb High School student who was killed in Iraq in 2003, according to a news release.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of DeKalb County and going on to either major or minor in music. Preference is given to applicants who were involved in music during at least the last two years of high school.

“We are grateful to be entrusted with this endowed Scholarship Fund that celebrates Brian’s musical accomplishments while helping future musicians with their ongoing musical studies and development,” said Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin in a news release.

Slavenas was born on Dec. 19, 1972, in DeKalb and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1991. He had a variety of skills and interests, according to the news release. Slavenas was a runner in middle school, threw discus in high school and won a weight-lifting competition in college. In 1996 he was security for the torch at the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was a classical pianist, starting lessons at age sixteen. While working toward his degree in industrial engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Slavenas auditioned for and received acceptance into the music school as a classical pianist. He also worked to obtain licensing as a pilot, a flight instructor and a commercial aircraft pilot, and taught flight. Brian graduated December 2002 and was called to active duty shortly after. He was a Company F. First Battalion member, 106th Aviation Illinois National Guard in Peoria.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Brian D. Slavenas Memorial Scholarship Fund, can be made online or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or to discuss setting up a Fund that honors a loved one, contact Executive Director Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.