NIU among education organizations to receive grant to aid STEM education

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University is among 28 educational organizations recently aided by grants valued at up to $50,000 provided by the Exelon Foundation to modernize or create state-of-the-art science labs, according to a news release.

NIU received about $40,000.

Support is made possible by the foundation for the third consecutive year thanks to Green Lab Grants.

“STEM skills are critically important to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s careers,” Calvin Butler, president and chief operating officer of Exelon, said in a statement. “By partnering with organizations who help students outside of the school day, we give educators the resources they need to train young people in fields that will lead to good jobs. We hope that one day these students can work for us, helping Exelon lead the clean energy transformation.”

The program, which aims to support public schools, private schools and education-focused nonprofit organizations that run out-of-school programs serving Title I-eligible middle and high school students, has extended $2.5 million to more than 70 grantees, to date, according to the release.

Those selected to receive a grant went through an independent review process administered by the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The university’s award from the Exelon Foundation is valued at $39,930 to allow for enhancement of after-school and summer programs for underrepresented and first-generation elementary, middle and high school-age children through its Green STEAM Team Labs programs.