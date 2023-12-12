Immanuel Lutheran Church to host Advent services

Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center will host an Advent series of services titled “Yet In Thy Dark Streets Shineth” Services will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., including Dec. 13 and 20.

The church is located at 511 Russell Road in DeKalb.

The worship service will be broadcast live on Facebook.

A Children’s Christmas Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, according to a news release. This also will be broadcast live on Facebook.

A Christmas Eve service will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 and will be broadcast live on Facebook. A recording of the service will be played at 10:30 a.m. on WLBK AM 1360 radio station. There also will be a 7 .m. Christmas Eve service that will be broadcast live on Facebook. A recording of that service will be played at 10:30 a.m. on WLBK on Christmas Day.