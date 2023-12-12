Gingerbread house STEM event set for Dec. 16 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its fifth annual STEM Gingerbread House Family Fun Science event Dec. 16.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. in the Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Patrons can build gingerbread houses with graham crackers, candy and frosting. Supplies will be provided.

Attendees also can participate in a Best House competition. The winner will receive a $5 Target gift card.

The event is limited to 30 children. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org or email lauraw@dkpl.org.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.