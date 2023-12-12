Anna Herrmann scores 19 for HBR girls basketball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 11

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, IMSA 31: Anna Herrmann scored 19 points to lead the Royals to a Little Ten victory.

Sami Carlino added 12 points.

DeKalb 43, Buffalo Grove 37: Brytasia Long, Cayla Evans and Olivia Schermerhorn had nine points each to lead the Barbs to a nonconference win.

Ella Medina added seven and Keke Mitchell chipped in with five.

Woodstock North 49, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Woodstock, Ally Poegel led the scoring with 20 points but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.

Regan Creadon and Presley Meyer added 11 and seven, respectively.

Boys basketball

Rockford Lutheran 71, Genoa-Kingston 51: Nathan Kleba had 20 points and John Krueger added nine but the Cogs came up short in Big Northern Conference play.

Pecatonica 65, Hinckley-Big Rock 49: Martin Ledbetter reached 1,000 career points with 20 points and 14 rebounds but the Royals fell in nonconference action.

Landon Roop scored 14.

Late Sunday

NIU 75, Detroit Mercy 66: At DeKalb, the Huskies got 17 points from Jayden Marable in the win.

Marable scored 13 points in the second half. Brooke Stonebreaker scored 13 and grabbed seven rebounds while Tara Stauffacher added 10 points.

NIU faces Eastern Illinois at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. at the Convocation Center.

“I think we are continuing to get better every game,” NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said. “The next game will be the same. Eastern Illinois is a good ball club and I think this game will help prepare us for that one.”