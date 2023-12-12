‘A Christmas Carol’ presentation set for Dec. 16 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a presentation on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 16.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the presentation at 2 p.m. in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about Dickens’ background; life; role as a writer; and his books, such as “Great Expectations,” Oliver Twist” and “A Tales of Two Cities.”

The presentation also includes a discussion on his Victorian-age writing and holiday spirit influence. The presentation will be led by Michelle Gibbons, a historical presenter. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.