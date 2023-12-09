DeKalb chamber celebrates Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb new name

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's renaming (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb being renamed to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb and welcomed it to the chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb’s renaming and joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 17, according to a news release.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb, fosters diverse beliefs and encourages support and communication for people in search of connections, justice, and meaning.

For information, call 815-756-7089 or visit uufdekalb.org.