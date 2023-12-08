December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Meet Santa, Elf Fest and other DeKalb Park District holiday happenings

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Park District's 2022 Winter Carnival and Indoor Movie

DeKalb Park District's 2022 Winter Carnival and Indoor Movie (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

DeKALB – Santa Claus is coming to DeKalb on Saturday at the River Heights Golf Course Clubhouse, 1020 Sharon Drive.

Children will be able to visit Santa, listen to a holiday story, receive a special gift and participate in a craft, according to a news release from the DeKalb Park District.

Attendees also can eat a light breakfast buffet of pancakes, sausage, pastries, scrambled eggs, coffee and milk from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event costs $15 for residents and $19 for nonresidents. Photo-personalized photographs are included.

An Elf Fest will be held from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Registration is due Dec. 18.

The event features elf-themed activities, games, refreshments and light snacks. A screening of “Elf” will be projected indoors from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The registration fee is $32 for residents and $40 for nonresidents per child and adult couple, and $15 for residents and $16 for nonresidents for each additional person. Registration the day of the event is $36 for residents and $45 for non-residents or $18 for residents, and $23 for nonresidents for each additional person.

For information, call 815-758-6663 or visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.