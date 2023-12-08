Meet Santa, Elf Fest and other DeKalb Park District holiday happenings

DeKALB – Santa Claus is coming to DeKalb on Saturday at the River Heights Golf Course Clubhouse, 1020 Sharon Drive.

Children will be able to visit Santa, listen to a holiday story, receive a special gift and participate in a craft, according to a news release from the DeKalb Park District.

Attendees also can eat a light breakfast buffet of pancakes, sausage, pastries, scrambled eggs, coffee and milk from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event costs $15 for residents and $19 for nonresidents. Photo-personalized photographs are included.

An Elf Fest will be held from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Registration is due Dec. 18.

The event features elf-themed activities, games, refreshments and light snacks. A screening of “Elf” will be projected indoors from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The registration fee is $32 for residents and $40 for nonresidents per child and adult couple, and $15 for residents and $16 for nonresidents for each additional person. Registration the day of the event is $36 for residents and $45 for non-residents or $18 for residents, and $23 for nonresidents for each additional person.

For information, call 815-758-6663 or visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.