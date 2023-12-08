DeKalb girls get road DVC win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Devcember 7, 2023

Girls Basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 37, Somonauk 31: At Somonauk, junior Raven Wagner led the way for the Royals with 13 points. HBR improved to 2-0 in the Little 10 and 7-4 overall. Freshman Peyton Murphy added 10 points for the Royals.

DeKalb 39, Naperville North 38: At Naperville, the Barbs picked up the road DVC win. DeKalb improved to 4-5 overall.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 42, Morris 35: At Maple Park, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Kyle Rogers, Apollo Gochis, Jack Parker, Nathan Lapitan, and JR Warfel recorded wins for the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Sycamore 48, Morris 27: At Maple Park, the Spartans took down Morris in an Interstate 8 match.

Cole Kleiser, Adam Carrick, Cooper Bode, Cayden Larson, Gable Carrick, Asher Dohonge, Tyler Lockhart, Thomas Lind and Jayden Dohogne won for Sycamore.

Sycamore 46, Kaneland 36: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Aex Gochis, Kyle Rogers, Caden Vanik and Jack Parker recorded wins for the Knights.

Naperville North 32, DeKalb 29: At DeKalb, Hudson Ikens had a pin at 138 to lead the Barbs in a DuPage Valley matchup. Lamar Bradley, Jacob Luce, Michael Hodge, Mekhi Cave, and Eduardo Castro were among the winners for DeKalb,