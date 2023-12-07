Shayden McNew gets two pins in GK boys wrestling win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, December 6

Boys wrestling

Genoa-Kingston 51, Alden-Hebron 12: Shayden McNew had two pins to lead the Cogs to a Quad win at home.

Jordan Graf and Xavier Bennett also had wins by pin. Other notable wins were from Kaleb Lancaste and Xander Gleissner.

Sycamore 51, Oswego East 24: At Oswego, the Spartans battled and picked up a Triangular victory.

Boys bowling

DeKalb 3068, Sycamore 3058: At Sycamore, the Barbs battled until the end for a Mardi Gras Lanes win.

Girls basketball

Westmont 58, Hinckley-Big Rock 39: Raven Wagner put 23 on the board but the Royals fell in nonconference action.