Kishwaukee College nursing student awarded scholarship

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently announced that Perla Gonzalez is the recipient of an Illinois Community College Faculty Association Student Scholarship.

Gonzalez received the $1,000 scholarship at the ICCFA conference luncheon Nov. 10 in Bloomington, according to a news release.

The scholarship reviews academic achievement, community service, campus activities, and personal goals. She is one of eight statewide ICCFA Student Scholarship recipients for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

Gonzalez graduated from Hiawatha High School. She is a Student Government Association member, Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees student trustee and National Society of Leadership and Success member. She also works at the Kishwaukee College Early Learning Center. She is studying nursing and plans to work as a registered nurse and become a nurse practitioner.

The ICCFA promotes student advocacy, outreach, and professional development and has members from Illinois’ 48 community colleges.

For information, visit kish.edu.