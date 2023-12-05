Aviles: It’s support local season in DeKalb. Here’s ways to do it

The holiday season is here! The holidays create an opportunity to brighten the lives of our friends family, and community through thoughtful gifts and exciting events.

We know that this may also bring some stress when deciding what to give the special people in your life. If you are looking for some ways to give this season, the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is offering several campaigns and events to help you make this holiday season bright while supporting local businesses!

Here is a rundown of local campaigns and holiday events in DeKalb this month:

Gift Local Digital Gift Cards

Don’t know what to gift someone? Gift Local Digital Gift Cards are a special gift that gives back to the community, keeping local dollars local. By simply purchasing a Gift Local Card for your loved ones, you give them access to shop at more than 25 local retailers, restaurants, service and entertainment businesses in the Greater DeKalb Region. Purchase a gift card with the amount of our choosing here: www.app.yiftee.com/gift-card/dekalb-chamber-of-commerce.

31 Days of Seasonal Spotlights

31 Days of Seasonal Spotlights is a campaign that also can help you decide what to give to the special people in your life. This campaign will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, highlighting local businesses each day. Businesses will share special messages and seasonal promotions on the DeKalb Chamber’s digital channels.

Adventures with Elfie

Another way to support local and shop for your loved ones is through Adventure’s with Elfie. Participating local businesses have hidden Elfie cutouts in their establishments. Be part of Elfie’s Adventures while shopping locally by finding these hidden cutouts and scanning the QR codes attached to them for a chance to win a local gift card.

Winter Bash, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Huskie Men’s basketball game at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

Blend the spirit of the holidays with networking, a cash bar and free tickets to the NIU Men’s Basketball game Tuesday! Winter Bash is a free event to thank our members for another successful year at the DeKalb Chamber. The event will feature special guests, Elfie and Santa. Come celebrate with us!

Visits with Santa, Dec. 9 or Dec. 16

Visit with Santa Claus inside his house to share your Christmas wishes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 or Dec. 16! Take a picture with Santa, drop off your Christmas list and take home a candy cane. Santa’s house is located at the corner of Second and Locust Street in downtown DeKalb.

DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party, Dec. 21

Celebrate the holidays with your coworkers at DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party on at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Enjoy a free appetizer buffet from 5 to 6 p.m. and free swag. This is a great opportunity to celebrate with your coworkers outside of the office.

Brighten up your holiday season and support local, whether it’s by buying local gift cards, shopping at local stores, supporting local nonprofits, or attending community events with your friends, family, or coworkers.

Visit www.dekalb.org to learn more about all our holiday celebrations.