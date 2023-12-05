Almost 100 Sycamore music students selected for all-district performances

The ILMEA District Two Orchestra Festival Senior Orchestra (Photo provided by the Sycamore Music Boosters )

SYCAMORE – Almost 100 Sycamore music students recently were selected to perform as part of all-district groups in Moline, according to a news release.

The Sycamore Music Boosters announced that 41 Sycamore High School and 57 Sycamore Middle School students from Sycamore School District 427 were named 2023 Illinois Music Educators Association All-District Orchestras, Bands, Jazz Bands and Choirs members.

The students participated in the All-District Orchestra Festival on Nov. 4 at Moline High School, 3600 Ave., Moline, according to a news release.

The students recorded material for competitive audition judges in October. Students picked for the jazz bands played Nov. 11 at Hononegah High School, 307 Salem St., Rockton. The choir and band students performed Nov. 18 at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

Sycamore High School students selected for the ILMEA All-District festivals include:

High School Choir

Soprano – Jenna Bergman, Sofia DasNeves, Lila Ezell, Susie Gallegos, Liliana Jennings, Sarah Melnick.

Alto – Natasha Inocencio, Layla Musich, Clara Wirsing.

Tenor – Felipe Beharovic, Ty Devito, Michael Kocher, James McConkie.

Bass – Elijah Herra, Gabriel Jovanovich, Owen Zographos.

High School Orchestra

Violin – Marlie Colness, Stephanie Kim, Jeanny Ni, Regan Ni, Eva Peterson.

Viola – Teagan Hagemeyer.

Cello – William Akst, Delaney Baylor, Alistair Lanting, Callista Morton, Evan Tonaki.

Bass – William Harris, Jon Locascio.

High School Orchestra Winds

Oboe – Elizabeth McConkie.

High School Band

Flute – Averi Anderson, Alise Goodman.

Oboe – Makena Ndicu.

Clarinet – Bellamaria Juarez.

Trumpet – Wesley Hogland.

Trombone – Cydney Henson.

Tuba – Jessica Bolda.

Percussion – Noah Bradac, Greyson Decker.

High School Jazz Band

Guitar – Sawyer Webb.

Drum set – Greyson Decker.

Sycamore Middle School students selected for the ILMEA district festivals include:

Middle School Band

Flute – Lola Boksa, Ayla Flewelling, Eliana Gilson, Bailey Rundle.

Clarinet – Bronwyn Butler, Daniel Hua, Hunter Vanatta.

Alto saxophone – Ben Fitzenreider.

Trombone – Max Mangini.

Tuba – Garrison Spencer.

Percussion – Hayley Herrmann.

Middle School Jazz Band

Alto saxophone – Benjamin Fitzenreider.

Tenor saxophone – Hunter Vanatta.

Trumpet – David Ruiz.

Middle School Choir

Soprano – Ella Atwell, Eliza Hagemeyer, Lily Henkel, Claire Hua, Nateyvia Lark, Vivian Meier, Rosemary McConkie, Taylor Peabody, Madelyn Solomon, Quinn Weimer, Aislinn Wickness.

Alto – Haley Bright, Miles Doty, Kailey Heisner, Ava Lewis, Fiona Long, Savanna Shuman, Chase Weckerly.

Baritone – Cohen Jennings, Miles Musich, Bradley Warford.

Middle School Orchestra

Violin – Lucas Devroye, Claire Hua, Charlotte Huseman, Kamden Johnson, Brooke Klem, Andrew Krulac, Ellie Lawless, Isaac Martinez, Kaitlyn Page, Gus Riebe, Callum Swan, Mia Tonaki.

Viola – Chase Ashley, Kane Craig, Rosemary McConkie.

Cello – Allison Deutsch, Genevieve Hendricks, Oscar Klacik, Jane Pickard, Silas Ruckold, Mallory Tallacksen.

Bass – Leo Robinson.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports music programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade within District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.