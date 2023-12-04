Railroad cultural impact subject of next lecture in DeKalb History Center series

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The December hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a program on how the railroad became a cultural symbol.

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will hold the free program at noon Dec. 7 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

Illinois Road Scholar Mike Majetka will present “What’s Coming Down the Line? The Railroad in the American Mind.” He will discuss how the railroad shaped Illinois’ economy and communities and how the railroad created an industry with cultural allure.

The locomotive was a real-life representation of progress. People would gather along the tracks to look at the opulence that an Illinois-built Pullman car represented.

This program is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lecture series offered in collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Registration is encouraged; visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.