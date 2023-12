DeKALB – The community is invited to the 54th annual Country Music Show Toys for Tots Toy Drive hosted by DeKalb resident Gary Mullis.

The event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Aperion Care, 1212 S. Second St. in DeKalb.

Eventgoers are encouraged to bring new toys.

The concert will feature country, blue grass, gospel and Christmas music.

For information, call Mullis at 815-762-5589.