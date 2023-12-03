NIU to play Arkansas State in Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi scrambles through the Western Michigan defense near the goal line to set up a touchdown during a mid-November game in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The last time NIU won a bowl game, it was against Arkansas State after the 2011 season.

This year, they’ll get another shot at the Red Wolves. The Camellia Bowl announced the game via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

An announcement from the school was expected later Sunday.

The game will be December 23 in Montgomery, Alabama. Arkansas State and NIU played in the GoDaddy.com Bowl after the 2011 season, with the Huskies winning 38-20. It was the last time the Huskies won a bowl game.

NIU has been to seven bowl games since, losing each of them. This will be the second bowl game under fifth-year coach Thomas Hammock.

The Huskies became bowl eligible in the last game of the year, winning 37-27 against a Kent State team that finished 1-11 and without a win against an FBS team. The Huskies led by three points, but the Golden Flashes had the ball late. NIU got a defensive touchdown on the last play of the game.

Although it was technically not a one-score game, the Huskies played in multiple one-score games this year. They were 2-5 in such games.

It was the second straight year they went 2-5 in one-score games after going 7-3 in such games en route to winning a MAC title in 2021. Their last bowl game was also a one-score game, a 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina in the 2021 Cure Bowl in which a controversial officiating call cost the Huskies a shot at a tying play.

The Huskies did have success this year against bowl-bound teams. They were 3-1 against teams that qualified for a bowl, the only loss a two-point defeat at Toledo. NIU beat Boston College, Ohio and Eastern Michigan.

After beating BC to start the year, the Huskies dropped four straight games, including to FCS Southern Illinois. They won their next three but fell to 4-6 after losses to Central Michigan and Ball State, both of which finished with losing records. Northern Illinois won its last two games to qualify for a bowl.

The Huskies have had three starters announce they are entering the transfer portal since the season came to an end. Technically, Devin Lafayette, CJ Brown and Trayvon Rudolph are eligible to play in the bowl game, but traditionally players in the portal don’t play in their soon-to-be-former team’s bowl game.