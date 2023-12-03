J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center gets $12,500 grant to help restore historic 1861 Glidden House

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center has received an assist from the DeKalb County Community Foundation to help pay to restore the historic 1861 Glidden House.

The recent check presentation comes as the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, looks to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Joseph Glidden’s barbed wire patent.

“We’re just very, very grateful to the DeKalb County Community Foundation that they believe and support our mission to share this history,” said Jessi LaRue, executive director at J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center.

J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center intends to complete repairs to the foundation of the house. LaRue said the house is 162 years old and is in need of a lot of upkeep and repair.

“Being a brick home, it will be masonry work that’s needed,” LaRue said. “It’s really important. The house is a lot of our museum space. So, being able to take care of it, helps us continue to share that story. A big part of the cost is covered by this grant, thankfully. It’s not inexpensive work, unfortunately.”

The J.F. Glidden Homestead, built in 1861, is seen circa 1924. (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

Apart from the $12,500 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation, the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center plans to continue fundraising throughout the winter to help pay for the restoration costs.

LaRue said a spring completion date is anticipated for the restoration work at the Glidden House.

The museum’s restoration has been pondered for most of this year, she said.

LaRue said the timing couldn’t be better to prioritize improvements to the homestead and historical center.

J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center plans to mark the 150th anniversary of the barbed wire patent with a big celebration in September 2024.

“It kind of feels like we’re coming full circle,” she said. “150 years ago, just as Glidden is making something just to fence in his own farm. Now here we are 150 years later still taking care of it and preserving it. It’s a good feeling to have these additions and improvements happening right now. It reminds us why we do what we do, for sure.”