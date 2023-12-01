November 30, 2023
HBR’s Anna Herrmann hits 500 career points: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, November 30

Hinkley-Big Rock, Hiawatha win in girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Earlville 22: Anna Herrmann surpassed 500 career points with 20 Thursday in a Little Ten Conference victory over Earlville.

Raven Wagner had 16 points and Grace Michaels chipped in with eight.

Hiawatha 40, IMSA 20: At Aurora, Delaney Wood put 23 on the board and the Hawks picked up a Little Ten Conference win.

Brooklyn Rylko added six.

Stillman Valley 46, Genoa-Kingston 14: At Stillman, Presley Meyer and Regan Creadonn each had four points but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Boys basketball

Orangeville 73, Hiawatha 46: Lucas Norvell led the way with 10 points and Blake Wiegartz added nine but the Hawks fell in nonconference play.

