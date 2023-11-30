November 30, 2023
Sycamore library group to host used book sale Saturday

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a used-book sale to help improve the library’s resources, facilities, and community services.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

The sale open to the public.

Items on sale include gently used mystery, holiday, romance, and history books; cookbooks; and CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. Prices range from 25 cents to $3.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.