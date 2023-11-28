Brytasia Long scores 16 for DeKalb in girls basketball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, November 27

Girls basketball
DeKalb 55, Rochelle 42: The Barbs trailed after the first, battled back to tie it at the half and then scored 20 in the third to carry them to a nonconference victory.
Brytasia Long led with 16 points, Keke Mitchell put up 12, Olivia Schermerhorn had nine and Ella Medina added eight.
Jefferson 55, Genoa-Kingston 46: At Genoa, Presley Meyer put 14 on the board but the Cogs fell short in nonconference play.
Ally Poegel and Regan Creadon each pitched in with eight.
Dixon 55, Kaneland 27: At Dixon, the Knights battled but fell in nonconference action.