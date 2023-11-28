November 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Daily Chronicle

Brytasia Long scores 16 for DeKalb in girls basketball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, November 27

DeKalb comes back to win girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

DeKalb 55, Rochelle 42: The Barbs trailed after the first, battled back to tie it at the half and then scored 20 in the third to carry them to a nonconference victory.

Brytasia Long led with 16 points, Keke Mitchell put up 12, Olivia Schermerhorn had nine and Ella Medina added eight.

Jefferson 55, Genoa-Kingston 46: At Genoa, Presley Meyer put 14 on the board but the Cogs fell short in nonconference play.

Ally Poegel and Regan Creadon each pitched in with eight.

Dixon 55, Kaneland 27: At Dixon, the Knights battled but fell in nonconference action.

PremiumDeKalb PrepsGenoa-Kingston PrepsGirls BasketballRochelleKaneland Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois