Marijuana supply shop in DeKalb receives OK to do business

City Planner Dan Olson speaks in this Nov. 20, 2023 Shaw Local file photo at a DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting held at the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A joint operation in DeKalb pairing a grow supply company with a glass shop moved one step closer this week to fulfilling one of its goals: educating the public about the benefits of growing their own marijuana and how to get their own fix.

Located at 650 N. Peace Road, Chicago Canna Co. sells specialty soils, mulch, compost, grow lights, humidifiers and air pumps while offering educational programming, among other things. Bob’s Exotics intends to sell glass products for tobacco and marijuana use.

The stores, which opened in October, also display artwork. Bob’s Exotics hasn’t yet opened for business since it requires a special city permit to sell glass materials used to smoke marijuana.

Attorney Katarina Karac spoke on behalf of Bob’s Exotics, urging members of the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission to support the request for an amendment to a planned development ordinance and special-use permit approval.

“With the proposed use, all of the retail sales are lawful,” Karac said. “There’s nothing that we’re proposing that’s illegal. It’s standard kind of products that you would see at a retail tobacco store – some of it can be used for tobacco, some of it can be used for cannabis.”

Glass tools (shown here) used to smoke marijuana are seen Oct. 17, 2023, at Chicago Canna Co. and Bob's Exotics in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Chicago Canna Co. is run by Charlie Colon on the first floor. Colon co-owns the business with Adam Ballwinsky and Dre Hill. The glass shop, Bob’s Exotics, is operated by Bob Perez on the upper level.

No marijuana is sold on the premises. The owners previously told the Daily Chronicle that they don’t have interest in doing so in the future.

Chicago Canna Co. and Bob’s Exotics are subject to restrictions set forth by a 2017 city ordinance that originally was intended for a medicinal cannabis dispensary that never materialized.

Chicago Canna Co. and Bob’s Exotics first opened for business in October, at which point the owners hosted a farmers market to celebrate their grand opening.

City Planner Dan Olson urged the panel to support the petitioners’ requests.

“We believe it meets all the special-use requirements,” Olson said. “It’s a pretty low-intense type of use. They have a use on the first floor that is a permitted use.”

Karac said Perez is committed to being a good neighbor to surrounding businesses.

“It is quite discreet, and it’s going to be a quiet operation without too much foot traffic,” Karac said.