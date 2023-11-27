Glidden Homestead to host ‘Holiday at the Homestead’ Dec. 3

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's "Holiday at the Homestead" open house (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “Holiday at the Homestead” open house to support the homestead.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the event from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 on the homestead’s second floor, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

The open house includes cookies and a children’s craft station. An “Annie’s Story Time” is set for families at 1 p.m. Music will be performed by DeKalb High School orchestra students at 2 p.m. The museum’s gift shop features various stocking stuffers such as hand-forged candy canes and bottle openers. The blacksmiths also will provide demonstrations.

Joseph Farwell Glidden invented one of the most widely-used types of barbed wire in 1873. The invention changed the American West’s history and impacted the world. The homestead was preserved and restored by a not-for-profit organization in 1995.

The open house costs $5 and is free for members and children ages 14 and under.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.