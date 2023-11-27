City of DeKALb accepting 2024 CDBG applications

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant Public Services Program 2024 Program Year.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 29, according to a news release.

Applicants must serve residents whose income is less than 80% of the area average. The applicants also need participants’ income documentation or verify they offer services in a limited geographic area where over half of the population is low- to moderate-income. Applications are available on the city website under the “Community Development Department on the Community Services” page.

The projects must meet at least one Consolidated Plan Objective and one U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development National Objective. A 2020 to 2024 objectives list is available.

CDBG funded public services programs are administered by the Community Development Department. The programs are intended for new public services or a documented increase in the level of existing public services.

CDBG is federal community development assistance funding provided by HUD.

For information, call 815-748-2366 or email Jenifer.Yochem@cityofdekalb.com.