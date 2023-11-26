Stage Coach Players performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” begin Dec. 6

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players will conclude its 2023 season with performances of the holiday play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in December.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” tells the story of a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant. The couple is forced to cast the six rebellious Herdman siblings. Grace Bradley is also selected to fill in for the pageant’s director, Mrs. Armstrong. Once the pageant rehearsals begin, mayhem and hilarity ensue. The Herdmans learn about Jesus’s birth and teach the town the true meaning of Christmas.

The cast features adults and children. The adult cast includes Molly Fisher, Jason Reed, Liz Botts, Adrianna Aumann-Weyenberg, Larry Rapach and Moe Gillott.

The children’s cast is divided into two groups. The first group features Alexa Adams, Louie Boies, Kairi Burnham, Grayson Campbell, Delaney Cook, Tatum Crouch, John Hollar, Shelby Joyner, Samantha Kudelka, Iris Reed, Quinn Spengler, Olivia Steger, Lorelei Storey, Iris Wiles and Mila Yates. The second group features Lily Becker, Oscar Boies, Elijah Botts, Ginny Keating, Arabella Marruffo, Chloe Moeller, Logan Pollack, Sammie Pollack, Ella Rittmeyer, Lucy Schneider, Tessa Spengler, Drew Tolliver, Evan Wiles and Daphne Wise.

The play is based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Barbara Robinson. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jenn Soss, who is making her Stage Coach directorial debut.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 through Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

Tickets cost $13 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger and $15 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open Dec. 3.