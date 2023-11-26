Immersive art event set for Nov. 30 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an immersive art event for patrons to explore people’s literal and figurative masks.

The free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in the library’s lower-level meeting rooms, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can share personal experiences and stories about identity. The event features multimedia presentations, interactive exercises and hands-on mask decorating activities.

The event will be presented by Heather A. Hathaway Miranda, M.A., racial healing practitioner and speaker. It is intended for adults and teens in sixth grade and up.

No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.