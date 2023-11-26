Holiday movie screenings begin Dec. 3 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will screen holiday movies in December.

The films will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The screenings are free and open to the public.

The movies include “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Elf,” and “Home Alone.” Parental guidance is suggested for movies with a PG-13 or R rating. Popcorn will be served.

No registration is required.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.