DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $124,900 in music education grants

SYCAMORE – This fall, the DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $124,900 in Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants to support music education.

Grants benefited 25 nonprofit and public sector organizations in DeKalb County and throughout the Chicago area, according to a news release.

“Thank you to all of the grantees for advancing music education in our region and for this opportunity to provide support for your work,” Community Foundation Grants Director Jolene Willis said. “It is an honor to continue the legacy of the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation by awarding grants from this fund, and we appreciate the fund’s board of advisors for making these impactful funding decisions.”

DeKalb County Community Foundation logo (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

DeKalb County recipients:

Community Coordinated Child Care – $2,400 to buy music education supplies.

Hinckley Historical Society – $5,000 to provide concert and music information programs.

Jazz in Progress – $3,000 to support a concert series.

Opportunity House Inc. – $7,500 to support a music therapy program.

Chicago-area recipients:

Center for Enriched Living – $2,500 to support a music education program.

Cerque Rivera Dance Theatre – $2,500 to support the Inside/Out program.

Changing Worlds – $4,000 to support music education to underserved classrooms in Chicago.

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble – $4,000 to expand music programming.

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic – $4,000 to support Jazz Alive.

Chicago Philharmonic Society – $4,000 to support an in-school mentorship program.

Chicago Sinfonietta – $2,000 to a music education program.

Classical Kids Music Education – $4,000 to support school musical performances.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra – $4,000 to support musicians for school programs.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra – $5,000 to support youth music lessons.

Elmhurst Choral Union – $3,000 to support student conductors.

Fulcrum Point – $3,000 to support music programs.

Ghostlight ETC – $3,000 to provide free voice lessons.

Guarneri Hall NFP – $3,000 for chamber music performances.

Intonation Music – $4,000 to support music enrichment programs.

Lincoln Elementary PTA – $2,000 to provide music education supplies.

Maywood Fine Arts – $5,000 to support music scholarships.

Merit School of Music – $3,000 to support Music in Communities program.

Musical Arts Institute – $3,000 for music instruction and outreach programs.

Rockford Symphony Orchestra – $5,000 to support youth concerts.

Snow City Arts Foundation – $10,000 to support music education in hospitals.

Southland Charter High School – $7,500 to support string instrument education.

Storycatchers Theatre – $8,000 to support music education for incarcerated youth.

Peoples Music School – $2,500 to provide music education for children.

Walther Christian Academy – $5,000 to repair musical instruments to loan.

Young Naperville Singers – $2,000 for a choral music education event.

Youth Crossroads Inc. – $2,000 to provide music lessons.

The Wurlitzer Company was one of the largest musical instrumental companies in the U.S., with a primary manufacturing location in DeKalb. The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s and became a fund of the Community Foundation in 2012. Today, the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant is one of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org. Questions or inquiries specifically about the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant can be directed to the fund’s board of advisors Chair George Buck at george@dekalbccf.org.