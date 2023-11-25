NIU women drop 15 3s in win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday Nov. 24, 2023

Women’s basketball
NIU 72, Radford 55: At Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Brooke Stonebreaker poured in a career-best 20 points as the Huskies (2-3) drained 15 3-pointers.
Stonebraker was 10-for-15 from the field and added nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Grace Hunter, Jayden Marable, Tara Stauffacher and Moriah Prewitt each made three 3-pointers for the Huskies. Hunter finished the game with 10 points as Marable filled the box score with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Prewitt’s nine points were a career-high.
“It makes the game easy when you knock down shots,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen following the Huskies’ second consecutive win. “I thought we did a nice job of sharing the basketball and getting paint touches that led to open three-point looks.”
Boys basketball
Indian Creek 67, Hiawatha 33: Jeffrey Probst put up 22 and the Timberwolves earned an Ashton-Franklin Center tournament victory.
Logan Schrader scored nine and Everett Willis and Cayden Gaston had eight points a piece.
Plainfield North 63, DeKalb 61: Davon Grant scored 24 points but the Barbs fell just short in Wheaton Academy Tournament action.
Sean Reynolds added seven.