Medicare workshop set for Saturday in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about available Medicare insurance options.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare’s different parts, how to make the right choice, Medicare insurance options and how to find the right plan. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.