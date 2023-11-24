November 24, 2023
Here’s where DeKalb County Grow Mobile food pantry will be in December

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of December locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in December:

  • 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
  • 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at University Village Apartments, 722 N Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta