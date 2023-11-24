DeKalb faith community holds vigil for peace in Israel, Palestine

The Rev. Eric Ogi of the Federated Church of Sycamore speaks about a call to action during a prayer vigil for peace in Israel and Palestine on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Dozens attended a prayer vigil this week at a DeKalb church to call for peace in Israel and Palestine.

The vigil, hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ of DeKalb in conjunction with the Federated Church of Sycamore, set out to pledge support for Israel and Palestine amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Israel has been at war with Hamas – which has ruled the Gaza Strip in Palestine since 2007 – since an Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas militants.

Sycamore resident Jan Graefen said the current events motivated to come out to the prayer vigil.

“I would like to see more peace in the world,” Graefen said. “I just feel terrible to watch children die, not be able to get food, power, and things that they need to live.”

The prayer vigil came just hours before a temporary cease fire was announced Tuesday to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel and allow more aid into Gaza.

Gaza heath officials said they’ve lost the ability to count accurate death tolls, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which carefully tracked Palestinian deaths over the first five weeks of war, gave its most recent death toll of 11,078 on Nov. 10. Their counts do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The United Nations humanitarian office, which cites the Health Ministry death toll in its regular reports, still refers to 11,078 as the last verified death toll from the war. About 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, The AP reported in early November, mainly civilians during the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza. The military says 66 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza ground operations.

In his remarks, the Rev. Pastor Eric Ogi of the Federated Church of Sycamore challenged people have more compassion for others.

“Does it go far enough that you’ll risk getting uncomfortable potentially making a mistake in your efforts to try to do something, to be able and willing to be held accountable even still?” Ogi said. “Does it go far enough that it’ll risk moving in a direction that challenges your privilege, your tranquility, your comfort, the status quo? Does your compassion extend even to those people? Your enemies? Because this, I think, is the heart of the problem right now entire groups of people being dehumanized by those with power so as to justify their violence.

Graefen said she felt comfortable coming together with people of different backgrounds who shared the same interest in attending the prayer vigil.

“I know how to live in a world where people have different ideas than what I have,” Graefen said. “I was married to a Black man for 20 years. My family is biracial.”

NIU student Hallela Wagner said she is glad she attended the prayer vigil.

“I think [it] inspires hope through a truly disheartening issue,” Wagner said. “It’s hard to talk about, but I think that it’s really important. I’m not religious, but I think that it’s a very important thing, especially among the Christian community to be able to talk about this, and so do I. It’s a very moving service.”

Ogi stressed that all he wants is for the everyone to be considered equals.

“We must refuse these binaries of the good guys and the bad guys, and the children of light and the children of darkness,” Ogi said. “We must refuse them because they are simplistic [and] they are dehumanizing. Perpetuating only serves the interests of warring parties. We don’t have to like everyone, but we must refuse to dehumanize anyone, or accept anything less for anyone else that you would accept for yourself. We must refuse antisemitism and islamophobia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.