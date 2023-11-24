DeKalb County Community Foundation is hiring

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation invites those interested to apply for a chance to grow a career as an administrative manager, aiding the organization’s philanthropic efforts.

Since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation has seen an increase in fund impact and assets, resulting in expanded services, according to a news release. The foundation recently announced an upcoming staffing change and an open position.

In October 2023, Foundation Grants and Community Initiatives Manager MarcHooks took an opportunity with the Rockford School District. His vacated grants management role created an opportunity for current Foundation Administrative Manager Sara Nickels to fill. Sara will begin shifting her responsibilities to grants and scholarships management over the coming weeks.

The recent staffing changes creates an immediate full-time career opportunity for a new Administrative Manager.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the job posting and job description, including salary range and benefits, at dekalbccf.org/career-opportunities. Submissions must include a formal cover letter and a resume sent to careers@dekalbccf.org.

Applications accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. No phone inquiries.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation follows an equal-opportunity employment policy. The Community Foundation employs personnel without regard to race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, and gender identity, sexual orientation, sexual expression, age, physical or mental ability, pregnancy, veteran status, military obligations, marital or parental status, political affiliation or any other improper criterion. This policy applies to hiring, internal promotions, training, opportunities for advancement and terminations.