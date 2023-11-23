DeKalb man marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Michael Embrey, retired Northern Illinois band director, veteran and DeKalb resident, will march with the All-American Band Director’s Marching Band, a part of Saluting America’s Band Directors, a national group comprised of band directors who volunteer to help promote the power of music through events, in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo provided by Mike Embrey)

DeKALB – The DeKalb community might see a familiar face Thursday as folks tune in to watch the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Michael Embrey, retired Northern Illinois band director, veteran and DeKalb resident, will march with the All-American Band Directors Marching Band, a part of Saluting America’s Band Directors, a national group comprised of band directors who volunteer to help promote the power of music through events.

The New York City, New York, parade airs Thursday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

“I am very honored to be a member of the Band Directors Marching Band. The opportunity to perform with so many talented and experienced band directors from all over the country in the Macy’s Parade is something truly special,” Embrey said in a news release. “I am very grateful to my family, professional colleagues, and especially my former students for their overwhelming support, and I am really looking forward to this amazing educational opportunity.”

Embrey said he’s the oldest member of the marching band.

Embrey joined more 400 other band directors across the country for the march.

The iconic Snoopy as a Beagle Scout balloon from the classic comic strip “Charlie Brown” will lead the All-American Band Directors Marching Band, according to a news release.

It’s not the first time Embrey has marched with the national band group. He appeared in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

It’s also not the first time he’s been to New York for the Thanksgiving Day parade. Embrey, a U.S. Air Force veteran, previously marched with the U.S. Air Force Drum & Bugle Corp in the parade in 1969.

In addition to a career in NIU’s music department, Embrey also was a member of the Chicago Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps. He graduated from NIU with a music degree, and also works producing and writing music shows and special entertainment events.