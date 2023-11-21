Israel, Palestine prayer vigil planned in DeKalb Tuesday

Ottawa Mayor Robert Eschbach plans to speak at a candlelight vigil scheduled at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Square to remember the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting over the weekend.

DeKALB – Area faith leaders are inviting the community to a prayer vigil planned for Tuesday at a DeKalb church, calling for peace in Israel and Palestine.

The vigil, organized by the Rev. Eric Ogi, pastor of The Federated Church of Sycamore and the Rev. John C. Dorhauer, pastor of The First Congregational United Church of Christ of DeKalb, will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 615 N. First St., DeKalb.

Organizers dubbed the vigil a “Just Peace Communion” and a “Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace in Israel-Palestine.”

The vigil will feature additional Christian, Jewish and Palestinian leaders as well as music by area musicians, according to a news release. The vigil also will feature reflections, scripture and moments of silence, a chance to lament and a time to light candles.

Israel has been at war with Hamas – which has ruled the Gaza Strip in Palestine since 2007 – since an Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas militants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.