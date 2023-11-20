Stage Coach Players collecting holiday gifts for local residents

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will collect gifts for the Angel Tree sponsored by the DeKalb Salvation Army and Elder Care Services.

The gift collection and tag distribution will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Participants can visit the theater, pick up a tag, and return the tag with a new, unwrapped gift or toy. The gifts will be given to children, older adults, and adults with disabilities. A U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots box is also available.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the back of the theater to welcome and thank donors.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook and Twitter pages.