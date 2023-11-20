Here’s what your 2023 DeKalb Public Library property tax bill might look like

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks at the May 22, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Mirroring plans for the city’s 2023 tax levy, DeKalb residents likely won’t see much change in the amount they’ll have to pay to the DeKalb Public Library when property taxes come due next spring.

That’s according to the library’s proposed 2023 property tax levy, which is 9.3% lower than the levy approved in 2022 for 2021 property tax bills. The library’s portion of property taxes echoed what the city of DeKalb has proposed for its own tax levy, which seeks to capture a significantly higher amount of money but at no added cost to the taxpayer, documents show.

It’s all due to what city officials have touted as economic development made prosperous due to significant south side business growth attributed to industrial development in the Gurler Road corridor such as Meta’s DeKalb Data Center, Ferrara Candy Company, Wehrli Custom Fabrication, Amazon and Kraft-Heinz, the latest to announce a facility in DeKalb.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes – who’s called on area taxing bodies to take advantage of the development and ease the tax burden on residents – praised the library’s efforts at a recent DeKalb City Council meeting.

“I think we have a majority at this point that are all pledging to have the tax rate reduced,” Barnes said. “We just don’t have word from all of them yet.”

Barnes has spent the past year urging local governing bodies to lower their property tax levies while arguing that doing so would not reduce the amount of property tax revenue collected because development is so high. Barnes, who’s mayoral campaign included a push to address high taxes, convened two tax summit meetings, one in May and one in August, with representatives from area taxing bodies.

Neither levies have been approved fully by the DeKalb City Council, however, a final vote is expected Nov. 27. Residents can weigh in before the vote at the Council meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday.

Under the city of DeKalb’s proposed levy – 9.15% less than in 2022 – homeowners who’s properties are worth $375,000 would pay $970.14 on the city portion of their bill, according to city documents. That’s compared to the $970.30 paid last year at the same rate for the same homeowner.

Under the library’s proposed levy, homeowners who’s homes are worth $375,000 would pay $404.60 on their bill, compared to $405.60 past in 2022.

The city plans to collect $8.1 million with a 0.81 rate, documents show. All property tax revenue is expected to go toward the city’s police and fire pension obligations, officials have said.

The library’s levy, if approved, is expected to bring in nearly $3.4 million at a rate of 0.33, about $412,000 more than collected in 2022 but at a lowered rate, documents show.

The city levy includes a full abatement of $471,409 for library debt service, city documents show. The city does not intend to extend any property taxes toward debt service or public building lease costs.