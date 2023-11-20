Apartment fire in DeKalb

DeKALB – DeKalb firefighters responded to an apartment fire in The Terraces apartment complex at Annie Glidden Road and Lincoln Highway Sunday night.

The fire was reported on the second floor of the six-story apartment complex, 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, formerly Lincoln Tower, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

Crews from Sycamore and Cortland also responded to the fire.

A citywide emergency alert was issued at 10:11 p.m. Sunday warning people to steer clear while crews battled the fire.

“Avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and Annie Glidden in all directions while the Fire Department works on a structure fire,” the alert stated.

A separate citywide emergency alert went out Sunday night warning area residents that a train had blocked all downtown traffic.

“Due to the train blocking all major intersections downtown, the best alternate routes of travel will be Annie Glidden and Peace Road,” the alert sent at 9:27 p.m. Sunday said.

City officials did not say that both alerts were related.

This is a developing story which will be updated.