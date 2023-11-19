Old Mill Park development water main work planned in Sycamore

2019 Shaw Local File photo - The Sycamore water tower rises over the barns on the grounds of the Sycamore History Museum. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Water main work at the Old Mill Park North developments is planned in Sycamore, with the latest step in the process up for Sycamore City Council approval.

The Council is expected to vote whether to authorize the city to seek a state permit that, if approved, would connect water main services from the city mains to Old Mill Park North Development, a senior living community, documents show. The council meeting is expected to kick off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. downtown.

According to city documents, the city wants to build 1–inch water service lines from the existing city water main to the water main at Old Mill Park North.

In a Nov. 1 letter to City Manager Michael Hall, Sycamore Engineer Mark Bushnell said the water service line extensions are part of a larger plan.

“This resolution is required by the Illinois Department of Transportation to allow Old Mill Park LLC to complete the placement of water services along IL Route 23 to serve the Old Mill Park North Development. These improvements are shown on the approved final engineering plans,” Bushnell wrote.

Because the 1-inch water services pipe will be placed underground adjacent to Illinois Route 23, the land for the water line extensions falls under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation, documents show.

In his email, Bushnell told Hall that technicality brings with it some stipulations, including that the city is required to deposit money with the state to ensure the project is completed.

“[Illinois Department of Transportation] requires the city to serve as the applicant on the permit application for these improvements. Completion is guaranteed through the existing subdivision guarantee,” Bushnell wrote. “[Illinois Department of Transportation] also requires a $10,000 guarantee for the work within the IL Route 23 right of way, which will be covered by the same guarantee.”

Bushnell has recommended the City Council approve the plan.