Girls basketball: Lexi Carlsen’s near triple-double powers Sycamore past Moline

Sycamore's Lexi Carlsen (10) gets fouled by Moline's Jada Tatum during the third quarter on Saturday Nov. 18, 2023, during the Burlington Central tournament. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

BURLINGTON – The Sycamore girls’ basketball team more than doubled its output between Friday and Saturday at the Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament.

For Sophia Klacik and Lexi Carlsen, they infinitely improved their production between Friday night’s semifinal loss to Lake Park and Saturday afternoon’s 65-49 win over Moline in the third-place game.

Klaick scored 21 and Carlsen poured in 20 a day after both were held scoreless by the Lancers.

“It was a very good bounce back from yesterday,” said Carlsen, who like Klacik is one of the main scorers for the Spartans. “I thought we struggled offensively [Friday], so it was good to see us move the ball and get good looks today.”

Sycamore's Sophia Klacik makes a 3-point shot during the first quarter on Saturday during the Burlington Central tournament. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Carlsen flirted with a triple-double, finishing with six assists, eight rebounds and eight steals in the win.

Klacik wasted little time topping her scoring total from Friday, hitting a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game. Moline (2-2) scored the next four, but Carlsen hit a 3-pointer just 1:08 into the game to give the Spartans (3-1) the lead. They never trailed again.

“Anytime you can get them rolling right away, that increases their confidence,” Wickness said. “When they’re both shooting with confidence, they’re both really good shooters.”

Moline tied things up in the second quarter at 17-17, but the Spartans went on a 20-5 run to take control of the game. The game never got within single digits again.

Sycamore's Grace Amptmann (5) gets her shot blocked by Moline de guard Jada Tatum on Saturday Nov. 18, 2023, during the Burlington Central tournament. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Wickness said the team shared the ball a lot better and was ready for the press, which got the Maroons to abandon it early.

The Spartans also played sticky defense, forcing 16 turnovers. Monroe McGhee had three steals to go with her seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Between the second and third quarters, Sycamore scored 12 straight points, all from Klacik, Carlsen and McGhee.

“We had to make sure our key people were our key scorers today,” Carlsen said. “I think we did a good job moving the ball and finding the right people at the right time.”

Carlsen, an NIU signee, said that bad games happen.

Sycamore's Monroe McGhee (24) drives to the basket during the second quarter while being defended by Moline on Saturday Nov. 18, 2023, at the Burlington Central tournament. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

“Unfortunately for a couple of us we had a bad game,” Carlsen said. “I think for us to bounce back was huge. I think our energy never lacked yesterday, which was a huge part of why we stayed in that game. You hope that doesn’t happen again but bad games can always happen.”

Wickness shared the general sentiment, saying that Friday’s performance from Klacik, Carlsen and the Spartans’ offense was a fluke.

“You’re going to have a couple of those over the course of a 31-game season,” Wickness said. “There’s going to be a couple of them, you just don’t want them to happen in the postseason. So I’m OK with it happening in the semifinals of a Thanksgiving tournament rather than in February.”