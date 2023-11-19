November 19, 2023
DeKalb Fresh Market to host grand opening Tuesday

DeKalb Fresh Market plans to usher in the start of business at the store with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

By Megann Horstead
DeKalb Fresh Market is seen Aug. 8, 2023 at 304 N. Sixth Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents and community members will soon have another option to consider the next time they need to visit a grocery store.

On Tuesday, DeKalb Fresh Market, 304 N. Sixth Street, is expected to join the business scene just blocks from downtown DeKalb.

The grocery store will serve as host to a ribbon-cutting celebrating the opening of its doors to customers for the first time. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Among those expected to celebrate the occasion are members of city staff, including City Manager Bill Nicklas.

DeKalb Fresh Market’s hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.