DeKALB – Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center will host a Thanksgiving Eve worship service.

The church, 511 Russell Road, DeKalb, will hold the service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Admission to the service is free and open to the public.

The worship service will be broadcast live on Facebook. A recording of the service will be played at 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 on WLBK 1360 AM.